Bowlers ready for grand final battles

The Great Southern bowls women's pennant preliminary finals, played last week, had some very tight games, and it was Victor Harbor conquering Goolwa in the division one competition, 64-61, to go through to the grand final.
The Victor team of Anita Scholefield, Heather Briggs, Avril Neill and Lyn Thatcher was able to sneak through with a win over its Goolwa opponents for a two-shot lead. 23-21.
Pamela Brown, Oksana Elf, Joan Hammat and Bronwen Mullen were able to gain another rink triumph for Victor, 23-21, but there was still a chance Goolwa could get up.
It was down to Goolwa's Amanda Van Dyk, Kay Fuller, Janice Jaenisch and Thelma Haskell to fight hard for a comeback, and they were able to cut the Victor's lead by one shot, but it wasn't enough.
Grand final: The top two teams of the season, Port Elliot and Victor Harbor will do battle in the final at the Encounter Bay greens at 10am this Thursday.
When they met in the semi finals a couple of weeks ago, Port Elliot was able to conquer Victor by just four shots 52-49, and they way play has been going it should get down to a nail-biting finish.
Port Elliot skippers Helen Taylor, Janice Lind, and Rosie Jacquier will have a tough time on their hands as they face Bronwen Mullen, Lyn Thatcher and Shirly Koch - it should be a great contest to watch.
Goolwa has the chance for grand final glory after it defeated Milang by 10-shots, 55-45 in their clash.
The Magpies were able to win on all three rinks, but it was a tight affair as Milang put up a good fight.
In the closest win of the day, Andrea Radley, Janice Baskerville, Margaret Borlase and skipper Judy Woolcock had a win over Milang's Sandra Ellis, Beverly Spicer, Ingeborg Barthel and Heather Maddern by just one shot, 19-18.
It was a four-shot triumph for Goolwa's Betty Hunter, Carol Sekulitch, Robyn Thomson and Helen Harris, 17-13.
Lorraine Trenorden, Jean Detrey, Rhonda Vincent and Betty Dutton were able to grasp a five-shot advantage over their opponents 19-14.
Grand final: Victor Harbor will face Goolwa in the division two final. The teams should have faced each other in round 13 but it was cancelled due to hot weather, so they last time they met was way back in round six, with Victor scraping through by four shots, 60-56 in a topsy-turvy match.
Victor skippers Joy Fuller, Jenny Todd and Valerie Secomb will not take this match lying down, even though Goolwa finished fourth on the ladder.
The Magpie's Judy Woolcock, Betty Dutton and Helen Harris have been working hard as a unit to keep their team rolling through the finals and will make this a contest.
Yankalilla managed to defeat Victor Harbor Blue for a spot in the division three grand final 39-36, winning one rink with enough shots in hand to grab success.
Blue's team of Helen Spangenberg, Meredith Reid, Christine Sutton and Eileen Wreford were able to get a rink win, 20-18 to get two shots ahead in the tally.
It was then up to Yankalilla's Eleanor Burge, Marsha Carroll, Karen Oleary and Jane Pascoe to defeat their opponents - which they did by five shots 21-16 - to deliver a grand final berth.
Grand final: Yankalilla will now play for the right to be called this season's premiers as skippers Raelene Rigiour and Jane Pascoe go up against Clarendon skippers Lynette Taylor and Marion Searle.
The last time they met was in round 12 where Yankalilla won 56-36, but back in round three it was the reverse result with Clarendon winning 51-33.
