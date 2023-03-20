The Times
Bowlers ready for grand final battles

Updated March 20 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
The Great Southern bowls women's pennant preliminary finals, played last week, had some very tight games, and it was Victor Harbor conquering Goolwa in the division one competition, 64-61, to go through to the grand final.

