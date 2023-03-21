The Kuti Shack co-owners, Vanessa Button and chef Brendan Roach are delighted to announce they have been chosen to represent the Fleurieu at the 2023 Tasting Australia festival.
The Kuti Shack will bring a taste of the Fleurieu to the city, showcasing South Australia's seafood to more than 60,000 people over the 10-day event, held at Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga from April 28 to May 7.
Vanessa and Brendan were delighted to receive the phone call in late January, following their application to the festival at the end of 2022.
"It's such a competitive process and we are so delighted to be given the opportunity to showcase Pipi Co products and the fantastic seafood in our region," Vanessa said.
The Kuti Shack on Goolwa Beach will remain closed for the duration of the Tasting Australia festival, but Vanessa and Brendan said they were looking forward to recreating the restaurant as vendors.
"We're constructing a little temporary kuti shack down there, including pipi rakes and we'll have a bit of a live theatre down there with Pipi cooking and presentations," Vanessa said.
Chef Brendan has been hard at work, workshopping the perfect menu to capture as much of the variety of fresh, tasty seafood available across coastal South Australia as possible.
His Tasting Australia menu includes Goolwa kuti, River Murray carp, Coffin Bay oysters, mulloway and Port Lincoln bluefin tuna.
"We hope the exposure will help people discover us and come and give us a visit, I think a lot of people don't yet know that we're down here," Brendan said.
This year will be The Kuti Shack's third year in operation, but for a new business, the restaurant was taking strides to success.
The Kuti Shack is just one restaurant showcasing the Fleurieu this Tasting Australia festival, with 13 other events taking place throughout the festival in the Fleurieu.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
