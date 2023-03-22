Discover what's on in Victor, Fleurieu

Friday, March 24, 7.30pm; Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm; Sunday, March 26, 2pm, Victor Harbor Town Hall. Presented by Zest Theatre Group the musical follows what happens when a 16-year-old daughter and her mother swap bodies. To book visit https://www.trybooking.com/CDQZM
Thursday, March 23, Yankalilla Showground supper room, from 10am. Go along and enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential for catering. Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au Event may be cancelled if not enough numbers.
Mt Compass Community Market
Friday, March 24, Victor Harbor Rd, Mt Compass, 4pm-8pm, Easter Market is an annual family-friendly event with local artisan stalls, live music, food and drink, local shops and eateries, kids activities and so much more.
Friday, March 24, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
Saturday, March 26, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
Sunday, March 26, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Wednesday, March 29, meet carpark opposite the Riverside Deli cafe on Liverpool Rd, Goolwa, 10.30am-12.30pm, join a weekly slow walking group designed for all fitness levels, including those using walking aids and then share a cuppa. Remember to wear a hat, sunscreen and bring water. If temperature is over 28 degrees, the walk will be cancelled. To confirm starting point and advise attendance email jmitchell@cotasa.org.au
Thursday, March 30, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
Saturday, April 1, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Saturday, April 1, from 8.30am, behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
Saturday, April 1, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
Wednesday, April 1, 9am-11am. Various locations - contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if interested in being involved in caring for the biodiversity by weeding and propagation.
Sunday, April 2, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Thee will be a variety of different gift ideas for Easter. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market
Friday, April 7 & Sunday, April 9, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Saturday, April 8, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
