Discover what's on in Victor, Fleurieu

March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Last chance to see Freaky Friday with Sophie Davies, Chris Stevenson, Natasha Scholey, Alice Riggs and Jessica Hogg. Picture supplied.

LET'S GET FREAKY!

Freaky Friday the Musical

Friday, March 24, 7.30pm; Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm; Sunday, March 26, 2pm, Victor Harbor Town Hall. Presented by Zest Theatre Group the musical follows what happens when a 16-year-old daughter and her mother swap bodies. To book visit https://www.trybooking.com/CDQZM

