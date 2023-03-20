Hills Fleurieu police are pleased to announce that no-one returned a positive result for drink or drug driving in Victor Harbor during a routine driver testing station on Hindmarsh Road, McCracken on March 20.
A SAPOL spokesperson said one driver's car received a defect caution in relation to an ineffective headlight, but thankfully no-one returned a positive result at the breathalyser station.
"Hills Fleurieu police are committed to help stop the carnage on SA roads, thirty five people have lost their lives on SA Roads so far this year in comparison to sixteen at the same time last year," the spokesperson said.
"They are people who often have had their life taken because of a selfish decision by another road user."
SAPOL declined to comment on whether the driver testing station is part of a larger program targeting the Fleurieu area, but said police officers will continue to be out in force making sure people are doing the right thing on the roads.
"Road users can expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs at any time and anywhere," the spokesperson said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
