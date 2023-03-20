The Times
Hills Fleurieu police conducted a random alcohol and drug testing station on Hindmarsh Road, March 20

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:06am
A Hills Fleurieu police officer conducting testing on Hindmarsh Road McCracken on March 20. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Hills Fleurieu police are pleased to announce that no-one returned a positive result for drink or drug driving in Victor Harbor during a routine driver testing station on Hindmarsh Road, McCracken on March 20.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

