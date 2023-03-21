With the Yankalilla Showground rumbling from big tractors and excitement in the air, the Fleurieu AG Fest has been a wonderful success.
Held on Monday, March 21, 2023, primary producers, students, parents, caregivers, teachers, and the local community saw a showcase and abundance of ag career pathways and related industries.
On top of all that, the latest ideas and technology being used in agriculture, primary production, and conservation and land management were on show as well.
All photos by Matt Welch.
