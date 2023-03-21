An increase in dumping of unwanted items and white goods at the Goolwa Wildlife Welfare Fundraising Op Shop has Wildlife Rescue officers and volunteers pleading with the public to stop using their premises as a dumping ground.
Pat Fuidge, shop manager at the Wildlife Welfare Fundraising Op Shop, said every cent they raise should be going to help injured, endangered and vulnerable wildlife.
Instead, the organisation is funneling hundreds of dollars a week into disposing of old fridges, unwanted furniture and filthy clothes - many of their volunteers are elderly, making disposal of heavier goods even more dangerous.
"It costs $15 to dump one small armchair - couches cost double that," Ms Fuidge said.
"Every cent counts... The reality is, the money we get from viable donations is only just enough to cover the cost of vet bills and medicines, which are very expensive."
Ms Fuidge said there are currently five boxes of electrical items dumped out the back of the site, as well as rubbish, she often hears cars come late at night to dump ites when they know donating hours are finished.
Ms Fuidge explained Whalers Peninsula Community Housing in Gardiner Street is in an even worse state.
"We do get a small stipend from the council, but the problem exists everywhere, people don't want to pay extra to dump goods and that means we have to foot the bill... They know they're doing the wrong thing, they know darn well," Ms Fuidge said.
Justin Biddle, Team Leader of Goolwa Wildlife Welfare at Goolwa said every dollar should be going to provide lifesaving care over disposal of unwanted rubbish.
"If we have to pay to get rid of things from op shops, that's one less vet service, antibiotic, or x-ray we can provide to an animal in need," Mr Biddle said.
