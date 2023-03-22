The Times
Home/News/Local News

Have you seen a bandicoot recently?

March 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo - Shutterstock

The Bandicoot Superhighway team needs your help in the search for the southern brown bandicoot on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.