One month ago Alexandrina Council made a decision on the future progress of the Goolwa Wharf Project and after dipping their toes in the cool waters of progression, councillors have got cold feet and rescinded on the February agreement and voted in a new direction for the project.
On Monday, March 20, 2023 the Alexandrina Council meeting a rescission motion was brought forward by Deputy Mayor Bill Coomans, who also chaired the meeting with Mayor Keith Parkes absent.
The new motion proposed a 50/50 building space allocation split between the Wharf Barrel Shed and the Oscar W operations, with the Oscar W to get the space located in the southern direction.
The council's February decision was passed with the Wharf Barrel Shed securing 105.6 square metres of room and the Oscar W receiving 102.4 square metres.
Mr Jim Davis and Ms Janne Harris made deputations on behalf of the Friends of the Oscar 'W' looking for change, while Wharf Barrel Shed owner Steve Ramsey also made a deputation asking for the February motion not to be changed.
All speakers asked for extra time and leniency to make their case.
When councillors made the vote if an extra five minutes would be okay for each speaker, Mr Ramsey's vote was met with several loud "no" from the gallery.
All parties were granted an extension in time.
"This is the fifth or sixth rescission motion and a small group of people within this community continue to spread lies and intimidate members of council," Mr Ramsey said.
This was met with loud cries of "not true" from the gallery in which Deputy Mayor Coomans stepped in and asked the gallery to remain quiet.
"Somehow my business has been painted as the villain in this long, drawn out process. You couldn't imagine some of the offensive mistruths peddled by this group," Mr Ramsey said.
"I'm particularly disturbed by the treatment of some of our younger staff who have been angrily confronted by older people while visiting the supermarket. It's totally unacceptable. It's not the Goolwa I thought I knew.
"This is a generational opportunity to turn the Goolwa Wharf into a world-class tourist attraction."
Cr Michael Scott who missed the February meeting said "he would not be intimidated by either side."
"I have not been intimidated at any time, and I see no reason to be," Cr Scott said.
"Unfortunately I'm in the position to make decisions which won't keep everyone happy. When you're in this position you have to take that on the chin, act accordingly and vote in the best interests.
"But, I grinded to a halt when I found out one side would receive more space than the other and I don't find it unreasonable to provide the Oscar W a 50/50 split."
Cr Christie Thornton said volunteers should be doing the act of volunteering "out of the goodness of your heart."
"None of us want to see the Oscar W out of the wharf or the shed completely, that's never what's been asked for," Cr Thornton said.
"It's disappointing to see this on the agenda once again, costing more time and money and I hoped that decisions made previously would be respected."
Cr Sue Miller wanted to move the discussion into confidence and present a document that has never been "formally received by council in a properly constituted meeting" and claimed it contained "commercial analysis of the future uses and space allocation within the Wharf Shed."
The motion to move into confidence was lost with Deputy Mayor Coomans using his vote to decide the outcome as the vote was split on four each.
Cr Margaret Gardner said the motion was one of the most contentious and damaging of all the years she has been in council.
"The general view from ratepayers is that this council cannot make a decisive decision that they can stick to," Cr Gardner said.
'It's happened several times now over the wharf. With all this information we've had to digest about the project, we've had to think about what is the best decision for our community?
"It's been very difficult. We've looked at every aspect and done as much work as we possibly can.
"All this information has inspired my decision and despite the ongoing intimidation and harassment, it's setting up for making a very difficult decision for councillors to make.
"It is intimidating to make a decision with you all here and some of the noises made from the gallery."
Cr Craig Maidment said he was happy with how the February meeting went and said "if the two councillors who missed the February meeting didn't make this one (March) would we be discussing this now?"
'We should leave this how it stands," Cr Maidment said.
The proposed motion of a 50/50 split of floor space between the Wharf Barrel Shed and the Oscar W and the Oscar W being allocated the space in the southern direction was passed.
It was an equal four votes against and four votes for the motion.
Deputy Mayor Bill Coomans used his vote to get the motion passed.
Cr Gardner called for a division vote which saw the final following.
For: Cr Oliver, Scott, Nicholson, Livingstone and Coomans
Against: Cr Gardner, Thornton, Maidment and Miller.
Wharf Barrel Shed Owner Steve Ramsey told The Times that he was very disappointed with the outcome.
"I'm frustrated with what they describe as democracy," Mr Ramsey said.
"Any organisation I've worked in, you make decisions based on the vote and you abide by it.
"It's a massive opportunity that's been missed.
"There's a definite strategy to having a lot of people turn up and that does influence some people in the council.
"I've got no doubt about that. Some of the behaviour of some of those present in the community is abysmal."
