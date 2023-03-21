The Times
Alexandrina Council pass rescission motion on Goolwa Wharf Project

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:58pm
Alexandrina Council was once again packed with the community seeking a decision on the newly rescinded motion on the Goolwa Wharf Project. Picture, Matt Welch.

One month ago Alexandrina Council made a decision on the future progress of the Goolwa Wharf Project and after dipping their toes in the cool waters of progression, councillors have got cold feet and rescinded on the February agreement and voted in a new direction for the project.

