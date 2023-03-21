Golfers line up for par competition at Lady Bay

The clubs came out at The Links Lady Bay on Saturday, March 18, for a par competition across all grades.
The warmer weather greeted golfers as they took to the greens.
Ron Bawden produced a great score, P8, to take the A grade honours in front of Simon Connelly on P4 and David Galloway on P1.
In B grade it was Clinton Dodd finishing on top with P5, followed by Ron McBride and Phil Ashby on P3.
Darry Grosser scored P1 to take the C grade honours with Dave Faggotter and Marty Van Den Munckhof finishing all square.
In the women's competition Gay Robertson managed P2 for top position while Heather Conyard and Gail Stringer completed the course all square.
Nearest the pins went to Gary Millington on the sixth and Sunny Kookana on the 15th.
Christine Oxer managed to top the podium on Tuesday, March 14, with a score of 35 in the stableford competition.
She was followed by Heather Conyard on 34, Christ White on 32, and Sue Paterson on 29.
The stableford competition on Wednesday, March 15, was won by Russell Raggatt, with a score of 41.
He was followed by Ian Bowley on 39 points then it was David Galloway and Ron Bawden close behind on 38.
Gary Lamerton and Matt Costin finished in the top five with a score of 37 points.
Visitor Blake Davies was the weekly winner, scoring top spot on a countback from Kienan Melino, with both finishing on 41 points.
Andrew Swanson finished the stableford in third place, with 40 points and close behind was visitor Robert Cornthwaite on 39.
