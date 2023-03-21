Alexandrina Council dismiss doggy stinky situation solution

A motion that would see dogs banned from walking on sporting ovals in the Alexandrina region and try to avoid stinky situations has barked up the wrong tree with councillors at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.
At the Monday, March 20 Alexandrina Council meeting Cr Michael Scott proposed a motion of notice that a person must not allow a dog under their control to enter or remain on Alexandrina based playing fields.
This motion was created due to Cr Scott claiming that community members, sporting volunteers and clubs are fed up with cleaning dog faeces left behind by disobedient owners.
There were several fields in the motion that included: Ashbourne Oval, Finniss Oval, Goolwa Oval, Langhorne Creek Oval, Milang Oval, Mount Compass Burgess Oval, Mount Compass Town Oval, Port Elliot Oval and Strathalbyn Oval.
The motion was also seeking that appropriate signage be displayed at each location advising of the prohibition and would still allow for dogs to attend sporting events with their owners.
Cr Scott said too many owners aren't doing the right thing and picking up after their dogs.
'Rover's just done a big run, he hasn't been out since last weekend, he's then sat down for a little while and got going, it's a long way to walk and owners think it'll be okay this one time," Cr Scott said.
'I've been told sport volunteers prior to an event have had to spend vast amounts of time cleaning the fields. Little kids playing soccer, six and seven year old's, they're sliding about and they may fall face down on the ground, they should have a clean oval to fall face down on.
"It's hard enough to get people doing volunteer work without expecting them to now clean the ovals as well."
Cr Craig Maidment said how can council force a bylaw on leased ovals as councillors discovered not all ovals mentioned in the motion were under Alexandrina Council's jurisdiction.
Cr Margaret Gardner voted against the motion due to thinking there were too many laws as there is.
'It's just crazy to have all these laws, we really are becoming the nanny state," Cr Gardner said.
"I'm getting a dog on Saturday and I want it to be able to enjoy walking around and as a decent human being that cares about my environment I pick up other people's dog poo. People need to get over it and pick up their dog's poo."
Cr Peter Oliver said parks should be open to everyone and encourage people to get out and exercise with their pet.
"That means every man and his dog, pardon the pun," Cr Oliver said.
Cr Lou Nicholson also disagreed with the motion, but did suggest maybe a shadow motion and starting off with making Port Elliot Oval the only one to have these rules.
"I think there would be a lot of community uproar and I'd need to see a report in favour of this so we could get it right," Cr Nicholson said.
"I also wouldn't feel comfortable moving the Port Elliot Oval shadow motion due not knowing enough if the community would want that to happen."
Deputy Mayor Bill Coomans said that the Mount Compass Burgess Oval loves having people exercise on their oval, except for having dogs on the cricket pitch due to its sensitivity.
Like a dog with a bone, Cr Scott felt people had missed his point and settled with the shadow motion and tried to start off with just Port Elliot Oval, but it was discovered that the Port Elliot Oval was a leased oval.
The original motion was lost and the shadow motion was withdrawn by Cr Scott.
