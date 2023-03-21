The Times
Home/News/Local News

Alexandrina Council discuss banning dogs on sporting turfs

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council dismiss doggy stinky situation solution

A motion that would see dogs banned from walking on sporting ovals in the Alexandrina region and try to avoid stinky situations has barked up the wrong tree with councillors at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.