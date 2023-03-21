On March 14, 2003, local woman Glenys Hayman called a meeting for those interested in forming a quilting group.
A few weeks later, the Inman Valley Quilters had their first official meeting - a humble gathering of 13 ladies from Yankalilla, Inman Valley and Myponga.
Since then, membership at the Inman Valley Quilters has doubled, with 36 regular attendees coming from as far as Murray Bridge to Cape Jervis, Goolwa and Victor Harbor.
In that time, the quilters have been officially recognised by the Quilter's Guild of South Australia and made a considerable stockpile of quilts - 300 to be exact, which have been donated to charities and those in need across the Fleurieu.
Helen Scholfield, publicity officer and life member of Inman Valley Quilters said the club began fundraising in 2007 and their recipients now include a long list of charities and organisations, including oncology and renal departments at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and South Coast District Hospital, Flinders Kids, Southern Domestic Violence at Goolwa, Yankalilla Area School, Southern Fleurieu Cancer Support Group, The Fleurieu Community Foundation, St Johns Ambulance Yankalilla and families across the Southern Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island who have needed support.
What the quilters have achieved is no small feat, especially when you consider how much time, effort and care goes into each individual stitch, evidenced by the number of thank you letters that the quilters have received from recipients over the years.
"Late last year we received a lovely note back from a gentleman who we'd done some business with in the valley back before he got sick, he was in hospital having treatment and had received one of our quilts, he thanked us and said what a difference it had made... It's always good to see lives made better by our work," Helen said.
Since 2009, the Inman Valley Quilters have donated a total of $20,000 to various community and charitable groups throughout the Southern Fleurieu.
The majority of the money raised by Inman Valley Quilters, has been donated through fundraising events - biennial quilt shows and exhibitions, like the exhibition held last week in celebration of the club's 20 year anniversary.
Helen is the first to admit that Inman Valley Quilters is as much about friendship as it is quilting.
"The Inman Valley Quilters are open to anyone, we want to teach people how to quilt but also to be a group for women, we pride ourselves on being a friendship group for women as well as quilting," she said.
The group is not just for older retirees either, in fact one of its newest members is in her late thirties.
"I think its the friendships you make," Helen said.
"All the groups in the Fleurieu support one another, go to one another's exhibitions."
"We also have a lot of people through the Quilters Guild who teach quilting - sometimes we have a lesson for new quilters and it really is a group for women to participate in."
The fabric required for quilting needs to be 100 per cent cotton, to ensure the stitching stays in place, but this has not limited some members from repurposing old fabrics.
"One of our members recently made a quilt from her brother-in-law's old shirt and another member recycled some fabric from a dress she'd worn as a little girl," Helen said.
Inman Valley Quilters meet every first and third Tuesday of each month at Inman Valley Memorial Hall - open to anyone and no quilting experience is required.
Next time you're in the area and looking for something to do, why not give it a go?
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.