Repairs to the 114-year-old Goolwa Paddle Steamer the Oscar W are well underway, with aims to have her fixed by the 2023 South Australian Wooden Boat Festival.
An accident in January 2023 at the Hindmarsh Bridge caused significant damage to the Oscar W's right flank and fender, rendering her unoperational for an estimated four to six weeks.
Volunteers, captain EJ Thorp and George Kaiser, the boat's fireman, who are assisting with the repairs said, luckily, a shipment of spotted gum, the special wood used for the boat repairs arrived from Queensland on March 16.
While no one was injured in the accident, the total cost of damages to the Oscar W are estimated at $150,000 and Mr Kaiser said the accident could not have come at a worst time of year.
"It's peak tourist season and generally we have about 47 people on board, if it's good cruise weather, we do about three or four trips, so we've missed out on big dollars," he said.
When the accident happened, the Oscar W's right flank, made mostly of steel, acted like a crumple zone. Thankfully, the collision happened with a pylon at the bridge, which caught the end of the paddle float so there wasn't any further damage to the bearings.
"One of our volunteers has a steel business called Huntington Engineering, he has been working on the damaged steel component of the steamer and our volunteers did some additional maintenance while she was on the slip," Mr Kaiser said.
Mr Kaiser recounts what took place on the day of the accident.
"I was on the wharf, we had high river flow from the floods in the Riverland and we did the first cruise - the captain did a circuit under the bridge and back, but after we started, the wind came up too and the current meant the boat was going faster that it would normally go, those variables, at the end of the day unfortunately our captain made a mistake, causing damage to the fender. Thankfully, no one was injured," Mr Kaiser said.
Since she was commissioned by Dave Finney for passenger transport in the late 1990s - the Oscar W paddle steamer has been an iconic part of South Australian maritime tourism.
At a time when Fleurieu tourism had begun to pick up, Oscar W captain, EJ, the steamer has played a key role in igniting tourist's interest in the past and in how things used to work.
"When we first started cruises, people came from all over South Australia and the world to see her," Mr Thorp said.
"We're very luck in Goolwa because there's a link up with the steam train, we're one of only two places in the world where you can get onboard one steam vessel and take it to another steam vessel - the other being the Cockle Train, the only other example of this is in Lucerne in Switzerland!"
"The Townsfolk love it [and] we're lucky to have her."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
