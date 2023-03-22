"I was on the wharf, we had high river flow from the floods in the Riverland and we did the first cruise - the captain did a circuit under the bridge and back, but after we started, the wind came up too and the current meant the boat was going faster that it would normally go, those variables, at the end of the day unfortunately our captain made a mistake, causing damage to the fender. Thankfully, no one was injured," Mr Kaiser said.