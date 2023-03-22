The Times
114-year-old vessel, an icon of South Australian maritime history is undergoing repairs for 2023 SA Wooden Boat Festival

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:53pm
Repairs to the 114-year-old Goolwa Paddle Steamer the Oscar W are well underway, with aims to have her fixed by the 2023 South Australian Wooden Boat Festival.

