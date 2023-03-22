The Times
Home/News/Local News

Cabs in Victor Harbor are now available seven days a week

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleet supervisor, Tim Raphael, is relieved to have more drivers available, which will allow Des's Cab to run seven days a week in Victor Harbor. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Des's Cabs have re-commenced their much needed seven day service in Victor Harbor from March 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.