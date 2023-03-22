Des's Cabs have re-commenced their much needed seven day service in Victor Harbor from March 17.
Cabs are now available in Victor Harbor from Monday - Thursday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
An extreme shortage of drivers in Victor Harbor over the last four months had rendered the service inoperable outside 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays, leaving many in the region without transport.
Fleet supervisor, Tim Raphael, said this was a stark contrast to the once booming cab service in the region, which offered 24/7 pick up.
"We used to have a 24/7 service, but we lost too many drivers," Mr Raphael said.
Thankfully, an increase in drivers available has allowed Des's Cabs to pick up the crucial weekend service that was leaving residents and tourists in the lurch during peak social events.
"We've got a couple of new drivers, one who had been away for an extended period who can do Friday and Saturday nights and then another driver who's available for Saturday and Sunday day shifts," Mr Raphael said.
Des's Cabs had been advertising for months to get new drivers and thankfully their efforts have paid off.
From a community perspective, Des's Cabs General Manager, Simon Clinton said, this was the best option.
"We want to offer a seven day 24-hour service, but during staffing shortages over the last four months, we made the decision to shuffle the roster and to reduce our weekend operations to accommodate the community and residents who use cabs more-so during the week," Mr Clinton said.
Mr Clinton explains this meant that Des's Cabs did miss out on a lot of tourism and weekender cab catchers, but that residents were the company's top priority.
"Ultimately, it would be nice to get back to doing a 24/7 service here in Victor Harbor," Mr Clinton said.
While this is the aim, Mr Clinton said it's far from being a reality until the cab service can attract more drivers to the region.
The service is, however, grateful to welcome back Arthur, who will be driving six days a week and is one of the founding drivers for Des's Cabs in Victor Harbor with the call sign 002.
While the service will still operating in limited hours in Victor Harbor, Mr Clinton said Des's Cabs are looking forward to being able to offer extended transport times to residents and tourists.
"Ultimately, we hope to be able to have a service available on Friday and Saturday in Goolwa too and we'd like to have a fleet of 15 vehicles with 15 available drivers," Mr Clinton said.
"We're always actively recruiting, if there you have any desire to become a taxi driver, speak to Tim, or ask one of the members of the Des's Cabs next time you're driving with them."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.