On March 26, Second Valley will host the first leg of a 1000 kilometre ride around South Australia, as a team of 17 riders cycle in the Ride for Sick Kids (RFSK), raising vital funds for seriously ill and injured children and their families.
Second Valley will host day one and two of the ride, with the first being a 119 kilometre stretch from Adelaide to Second Valley and the second, a 177 kilometre ride from Second Valley to the Barossa Valley.
RSFK is an initiative of Ronald Mcdonald House Charities and it aims to raise $150,000 - equivalent to 1000 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House.
Melissa Monkhouse, Executive Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities said it's exciting that the event will take place across the wine regions of South Australia.
"Riders are travelling down south to the beautiful Second Valley to start the seven-day Valley to Valley ride, before heading back to Adelaide," she said.
"We are calling on South Australians to support the fundraiser by making a donation online with all funds raised going directly to the Ronald McDonald House in Adelaide."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
