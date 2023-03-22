The Times
Second Valley will host day one and two of the 1000 kilometre ride around South Australia

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:36pm
Riders for the Ride for Sick Kids in South Australia, an initiative of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Photo supplied

On March 26, Second Valley will host the first leg of a 1000 kilometre ride around South Australia, as a team of 17 riders cycle in the Ride for Sick Kids (RFSK), raising vital funds for seriously ill and injured children and their families.

