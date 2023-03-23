The Times
Yankalilla's AG Fest has had a successful debut

Matt Welch
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
AG Fest a hit and receiving overwhelming positive responses

With the dust settled on the first ever AgFest held in Yankalilla, the District of Yankalilla are very excited about the future of the event and overjoyed with the overwhelming positive responses they've received.

