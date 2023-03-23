AG Fest a hit and receiving overwhelming positive responses

With the dust settled on the first ever AgFest held in Yankalilla, the District of Yankalilla are very excited about the future of the event and overjoyed with the overwhelming positive responses they've received.
With up to 250 and 300 attendees from eight surrounding schools ranging from Murray Bridge and Aldinga to Kangaroo Island, 25 educators and nearly 100 exhibitors the event has been labelled a major success.
Held on Monday, March 21, 2023, primary producers, students, parents, caregivers, teachers, and the local community saw a showcase and abundance of ag career pathways and related industries.
On top of all that, the latest ideas and technology being used in agriculture, primary production, and conservation and land management were on show as well.
Yankalilla Council's Amy Williams said several elected members from council were ecstatic with the AG Fest.
'I've received a few comments in my email inbox such as "What a great initiative, and well executed," Ms Williams said.
"It was a great day, so rewarding for us to see interest from the next generation. "Well done on an excellent event yesterday. Looking forward to next year."
"I heard many positive comments as I visited the various stands and I'm hoping to follow up with each of the teachers who brought along groups of students and we'll also email all attendees, seeking feedback."
Member for Mawson Leon Bignell said the field day gave producers, universities, farmers and businesses an opportunity to show off what they're doing and to learn from each other.
"It was terrific to see so many familiar faces and a real delight that so many schools were involved with students from Murray Bridge and Kangaroo Island all eager to learn," Mr Bignell said.
Aldinga students have passed on their congratulations to Yankalilla Council writing in notes saying how much they enjoyed the festival.
"I enjoyed the hands-on activities and the free stuff. The people were really nice as well," one student wrote.
"I enjoyed the hands-on, visual activities like the mushrooms and truck driving."
Ms Williams said that Yankalilla Council will discuss the initial feedback from the working group and review how it went and whether they achieved our aims.
"Initial feedback has almost been overwhelmingly positive and a lot of people have been talking about the "next time," Ms Williams said.
"I'd like to say a massive thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors and stallholders, session chairs, speakers and panellists, all of the teachers and students who attended, volunteers, working group members, Show Committee members, helpers and everyone who supported our inaugural event by coming along.
"Also a special thank you also to the Yankalilla Show Committee for all of their excellent support and assistance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.