Victoria Mackirdy is set to replace Andrew Baker, following his March 15 resignation

Updated March 23 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:28pm
Victoria Mackirdy, CEO of City of Victor Harbor has replaced Andrew Baker as the new Executive Officer of The Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority. File photo

The Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority has a new Executive Officer - City of Victor Harbor, Victoria Mackirdy is set to replace Andrew Baker in the role, following Mr Baker's resignation on March 15.

