The Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority has a new Executive Officer - City of Victor Harbor, Victoria Mackirdy is set to replace Andrew Baker in the role, following Mr Baker's resignation on March 15.
Mr Baker has not commented on his resignation, but reportedly made the decision for personal reasons.
Established in August 2015, the authority is a joint initiative between Alexandrina Council and City of Victor Harbor, which enables both council's decision-making power on management of the Fleurieu Aquatic Centre.
The Fleurieu Aquatic Centre has been open since March 25, 2017 and services thousands of patrons across the Fleurieu region.
Ms Mackirdy said she is looking forward to the role and continuing on with current projects, such as improving the facility's energy efficiency.
"As Constituent Councils, the City of Victor Harbor and Alexandrina Council have always
worked closely with the Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre authority," Ms MacKirdy said.
"I would really like to thank Mr Baker for his contributions to the authority."
