A woman has died following a fatal crash at Strathalbyn.
Just before 2pm on Thursday, March 23 police were called to Nine Mile Road following reports a car had crashed into a tree.
The single occupant of the Nissan SUV a 74-year-old local woman sadly died at the scene.
Nine Mile Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The woman's death is the 37th life lost on SA roads compared to 16 at the same time last year.
