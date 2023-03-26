From Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26, the skies of Goolwa Aerodrome will come alive with formation and aerobatic aircraft from around Australia.
Each of the aircraft are built by the hands of the pilots that fly them. With passion, love and the thrill of adventure put into each rivet, these 60 aviators will fly in from Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria to explore Goolwa and enjoy the Richard Van Grunsven (RV) Association's second Annual General Meeting.
John Brumpton, vice president of the Richard Van Grunsven (RV) Association, said the weekend is the largest gathering of home built aircraft in Australia.
"Each of the pilots have built, maintained and flown their own aircraft, which Mr Brumpton said typically takes a person a minimum of three years to complete," Mr Brumpton said.
"It's a bit like getting a plane in a box.
"It's like IKEA, the plane comes with the instructions, you make sure you've got all the parts, it's a pretty big effort and many of our members are retired pilots or servicemen who are familiar with aircraft."
Mr Brumpton himself built his RV aircraft to give his son, who is almost attained his commercial pilot's licence, an opportunity to practice.
The aircraft are valued at about $200,000 each and are made of aluminium, with a tensile strength that allows the plane to withstand a G-force rating of +6 or -3.
While some models aren't suitable for aerobatics, the majority of the RV aircraft are later models with 320-390 horsepower.
Phil Maley, member of the Sport Aircraft Builders Club of Western Australia flew down for the meeting and had a pilot's dream flight along with a person that is afraid of flyings worst nightmare to South Australia.
"It was an interesting flight over, that's for sure," Mr Maley said.
"We came from Perth to Kalgoorlie which was uneventful, but there was weather following us. The trip from Kalgoorlie to Forrest was raining the whole way and quite turbulent.
"I wouldn't say it was scary, but very interesting. We had good tailwinds and stopped off in Ceduna. The weather was still coming and the night before we got to Goolwa (Thursday March 23) we were tossing up ideas on how to get here.
"We had various plans. We nearly came via Port Pirie, but in the end we thought it would be okay and came over Port Lincoln. A lot of low cloud and we tracked straight over the water. I've never been to Goolwa, but I love the town and we just spent a night in Ceduna, almost anywhere would be great!
"But I've loved aviation since I was five years old. I got my licence at 18 and have been flying for over 50 years now. To build something that you built is very satisfying. The RV's are one of the best aircraft to enjoy a flight in."
While the aerodrome's flight schedule will not be impacted by the event, Mr Brumpton has requested that if people wish to view the aircraft that they do so from behind the fence at Goolwa Airport.
The RV Aircraft are all designed by Richard VanGrunsven who founded Van's Aircraft in 1972.
Mr VanGrunsven began by selling plans for the first RVs and a few parts he manufactured himself from a small shop behind his house in Oregon, USA.
Van's Aircraft eventually began producing full aircraft kits and in 2000 the company moved to a small town not far from Portland.
Currently, it's estimated that two new homebuilt aircraft fly in the United States every day.
