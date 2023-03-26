The Times
Home/News/Local News

Largest contingent of home built aircraft fills Goolwa skies

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26, the skies of Goolwa Aerodrome will come alive with formation and aerobatic aircraft from around Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.