The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have scheduled works being undertake from Tuesday, 28 March until early June 2023 between 7pm and 7am on Main South Road between Little Road and Flour Mill Road and at the Main South Road and Port Road intersection to progress works on the Port Road underpass.
To safely undertake these works and minimise the impact to road users, DIT have advised that night works will be undertaken along Main South Road, weather permitting.
To safely facilitate these works, traffic management will be in place, DIT have asked the public to take extra when workers are on site. Observe speed limits, lane restrictions and traffic controllers when travelling through the area. Lit signs will be used to advise any changes to traffic conditions.
DIT have advised that some noise disturbance and light spill from mobile lighting towers can be expected at times, while these works are completed, however, the work will be managed to minimise disturbance to nearby residents and businesses as much as practically possible.
Access to properties will be maintained throughout the works wherever possible, with advance notice provided if there is a need to temporarily restrict driveway access.
DIT have asked people to please continue to support local businesses and to ensure that access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained at all times during these works.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.