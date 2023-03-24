The Times
Home/News/Local News

Little and Flour Mill Road intersection and Port Road underpass effected

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo supplied

The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have scheduled works being undertake from Tuesday, 28 March until early June 2023 between 7pm and 7am on Main South Road between Little Road and Flour Mill Road and at the Main South Road and Port Road intersection to progress works on the Port Road underpass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.