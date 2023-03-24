The Times
The first Messy Church event for the year will be held March 24

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:43pm
Messy Church co-coordinators Deb Hosking, Pastor Nigel Rosenzweig and Sharni Hutchison. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

On Sunday, March 24, Victor Harbor Lutheran Church Centre are hosting the first of a series of events called Messy Church - a fun, family-friendly gathering for people of all ages and for those who have not been to church before.

