On Sunday, March 24, Victor Harbor Lutheran Church Centre are hosting the first of a series of events called Messy Church - a fun, family-friendly gathering for people of all ages and for those who have not been to church before.
Messy Church will commence at 3.30 p.m. at the centre at 21a Adelaide Road, Victor Harbor.
This event is to celebrate Easter and will include a wide range of fun and creative activities, including craft, sport, food, science and nature.
The event will also feature a story, song and prayers for little ones and a dinner prepared by volunteer kitchen staff.
Pastor Nigel Rosenzweig said this is a perfect place to bring your children and grandchildren and to enjoy quality family time and make new friends.
"We're aiming for families to come along, we recognise that families thrive best when they spend time together doing memorable activities, so we see Messy Church as a perfect environment to come together and enjoy quality family time that will help them come together to explore the Easter story," Pastor Rosenzeig said.
Co-coordinator, Sharni Hutchinson said this is the inaugural Messy Church event for the year, with more scheduled to be held throughout the year.
"We have two Messy Church events each term, each event will be explore a different theme and activities and meals will also fit the theme," she said.
"Dinner this Messy Church event is spaghetti bolognese and we have a special dessert with rock buns, to represent the stone being rolled away from Jesus' tomb."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
