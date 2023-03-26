The Times
Victor Harbor Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron warn 'don't go into rough seas if you don't have the experience'

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
March 26 2023
Two kayaking fishermen have been rescued off Encounter Bay, after a freak wave sent them overboard on the afternoon of March 25, prompting a warning from the Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron that people must check the weather conditions before braving the seas.

