Two kayaking fishermen have been rescued off Encounter Bay, after a freak wave sent them overboard on the afternoon of March 25, prompting a warning from the Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron that people must check the weather conditions before braving the seas.
The fishermen spent a frightening hour at sea after a freak wave capsized their kayak and sent them overboard.
Family and onlookers looked on helplessly, while the men clung to their vessels waiting for help.
A nearby boatmen spotted the emergency and pulled over to the pair to lift them out of the water and take them to shore, but locals were left wondering why the two chose to go out in rough waters in the first place.
Victor Harbor Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron Deputy Leader said these sort of incidents can be avoided if inexperienced swimmers or kayakers check the tidal and weather reports before they go out.
"People should check the weather reports before venturing, it should only be experienced kayakers that go out in rough conditions," Paul Sierke, Deputy Squadron Leader said.
Sea Rescue Squadron went out to retrieve their abandoned kayak and thankfully, the two men were wearing life jackets which according to officials, probably saved their lives.
Peter Lee, a witness at the scene said the men spent a long time trying to stay afloat in rough seas and that they weren't in suitable kayaking conditions.
"I had been keeping an eye on it and they were clearly struggling, clearly from my point of view it wasn't good weather for kayaks," Mr Lee said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.