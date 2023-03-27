The Times
Home/News/Local News

District of Yankalilla Council discuss budget process meetings motion

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The District of Yankalilla Council have discussed a budget process meetings motion. Picture, Matt Welch.

The District of Yankalilla Council have discussed a motion that would see public meetings organised in line with the budget process which would aim to give the community an open look at the council's financial position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.