The District of Yankalilla Council have discussed a motion that would see public meetings organised in line with the budget process which would aim to give the community an open look at the council's financial position.
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Yankalilla Council member Bill Verwey proposed a motion that would aim for several public meetings organised in line with the budget process in which the financial position of the council, current and future would be discussed.
The proposal also stated that this would consist of two-way dialogue, so that "all cards are on the table."
"The community's concerns about the financial position of the council have been openly discussed." Cr Verwey said in his motion proposal.
"The community wants to know how the council's financial position, currently and projected, will affect services (including road maintenance) and rates. Open discussions will ensure that the District moves forward."
With the motion seconded by Cr Lawrie Polomka, Cr Verwey said that council "need to become more transparent and talk to people while holding meetings."
"There is a meeting scheduled for Friday, May 19 2023 already, but I think there needs to be a lot more interactive community meetings," Cr Verwey said.
"This would allow the community to ask questions and become more attuned to the position of the council. Let's face it, we all have to move forward with whatever the results are."
Cr Polomka said he believed "the single biggest issue confronting this council is our financial position."
"I don't think we're in any state whatsoever to make any decisions about big commitments about anything until such time we have verified where we sit. I would urge everyone to support this. We all need to know and the community definitely needs to know."
Cr David Olsson said he can't currently support the motion.
"Under a normal budget process, traditionally this council has always had public meetings," Cr Olsson said.
"I'm also sure and positive that we'll have multiple meetings during the budgetary process. I'm still unsure what this motion actually offers us in its current form."
Cr Tim Moffat said he supports the intent of the motion, but believed it was "too vague" as it stood.
"It has always been foremost in my mind that public accountability, transparency and honesty are all on the table, I have no problem with that," Cr Moffat said.
"The difficulty is that I see it too vague, if we support this it gives us no direction to what we are to do with this motion. I consider it a problem. Secondly, as we approach the budget there are public meetings that cover these issues."
Cr Davina Quirke said she was puzzled that councillors said there have always been public meetings, but they can't support it.
"This makes sure there is a two way dialogue," Cr Quirke said.
"That has been a complaint the community has had. They feel like they're been talked to, rather than being a part of the discussion.
"From my perspective I see the motion quite clearly."
Mayor Daryl Houston was asked about his experiences attending the last Myponga budget meeting and said that he felt all questions were asked and answered with "good two way communication."
When put to the vote, the motion was lost. A division vote was called and the vote stood as:
For: Cr Gibbs, Verwey, Quirke and Polomka.
Against: Cr Rowlands, Olsson, Mayor Houston, Rothwell, and Moffat.
The motion was lost.
