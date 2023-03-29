The Times
Local news top priority for new Victor Harbor Times owners

SH
By Sharon Hansen
March 30 2023 - 8:00am
Editor Michael Simmons, with the two mastheads which will cover all of the news throughout the region. The Times will come out on Tuesday and Fleurieu Sun on Thursday. First Tuesday edition will be April 4.
Editor Michael Simmons, with the two mastheads which will cover all of the news throughout the region. The Times will come out on Tuesday and Fleurieu Sun on Thursday. First Tuesday edition will be April 4.

The Times has been sold and next week's edition will be the first published by new owners, SA Today.

