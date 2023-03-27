Sue Macfarlane's maternal and paternal grandmothers were suffragettes - they fought for women to gain the right to vote in the United Kingdom in the early 20th century - it's no wonder she walks to the beat of her own drum.
Born in London in 1946, Sue came out to Australia with her father, mother and younger brother as Ten Pound Poms.
"I was 13 at the time, we came to Adelaide and dad got a job as a nurse at Glenside, mum worked at the old Library on North Terrace," Sue said.
Bored and frustrated with having to re-sit her schooling because the Australian curriculum did not correlate with the British, Sue left high school at 15-years-old.
"I started a four year apprenticeship as a trouser machinist at the old RM Williams factory on Percy Street," she said.
Sue met and married her husband in 1965, falling pregnant shortly after.
In those days, women were asked to leave the workplace if they were pregnant, so Sue hid her bump for seven whole months.
"Luckily it was winter, so I hid the bump with lots of baggy clothing and left at seven months instead," she laughs.
"Everyone's so strong on their individual rights these days, in those days, you didn't have many rights."
Sue gave birth to her first daughter in 1966, followed shortly after by two more girls in 1969 and 1972.
"They're all just as stubborn and strong-willed as I am!" She laughs.
Sue's first marriage ended shortly after, while she and her former husband were working Alice Springs.
"I met my second husband in Alice too, he was working on the railway at the time, we married in 1977," she said.
"I would've married my second husband much sooner but back then, the law prohibited divorce unless you had been separated for five or more years, unless one party admitted to adultery and they would take your children away if you did that, so I didn't."
Sue and her second husband moved down to Keith, where they did seasonal farming across the southeast.
"We were always farming, we didn't have a farm but we knew how to work on one," Sue said.
Sue and her husband worked at Seacombe Park Stud for a time, which belonged to Sir Edward Hayward, who owned John Martins and was famously known for starting the Adelaide Christmas Pageant.
When Sue's father died, he left behind a small inheritance that allowed Sue and her husband to buy a house in Delamere in 1982, two years after the couple had moved down to the Fleurieu.
"I never really worry much about money," she said.
"We've never had much, but I think the trick is to learn to be content with what you have."
Sue began training as an Enrolled Aged Care Nurse in the early 1990s, she was in her mid fifties at the time.
Following a brief complaint to the bureaucracy, Sue studied entirely through correspondence with the TAFE in Adelaide, so she could keep working to pay off their mortgage.
"It was, and still is, a very bureaucratic system and I've always been the kind to stand up and speak out if I feel something is wrong or unfair."
"I got in trouble for my dark sense of humour on the job, but I tell people, when you're working in Aged Care, you need a sense of humour, otherwise you'll end up going mad."
Sue lost her husband on December 13, 2012 to gallbladder cancer.
"He was diagnosed in October and he died in December," she said.
"It was a huge whirlwind, but we had a wonderful relationship, the kind of marriage I would wish for my daughters and for any young woman I speak to."
"But marriage does tie you down... You don't have the same freedoms."
Sue is a Justice of the Peace, the vice president of the Yankalilla Red Cross and the Cape Community Club, as well as the Yankalilla History Group.
"I think my mum raised me to be independent, I've raised my girls that way - I think when you have a female role model, like my mother and grandmother, that's what you become."
For Sue, her deeply held value of advocacy and standing up for the underdog has been central.
"That's just me, my mum was the same - you treat other people the way you want to be treated. I stand up for people, I look out and advocate for the underdog," she said.
"I always tell people, I'm a little bit mad, but I'm not dangerous."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.