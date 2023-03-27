The Times
On March 27, City of Victor Harbor will vote whether to consult public on proposed hard waste service

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:02pm
Pat Fuidge, shop manager at the Wildlife Welfare Fundraising Op Shop in Goolwa, who says funds are regularly funneled in the hundreds to dispose of old fridges, unwanted furniture and filthy clothes, with no hard waste disposal service in the region. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

The City of Victor Harbor will vote at their monthly council meeting on March 27 whether to move forward with public consultation on a proposed hard waste service in the region.

