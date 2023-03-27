The City of Victor Harbor will vote at their monthly council meeting on March 27 whether to move forward with public consultation on a proposed hard waste service in the region.
If a yes vote is achieved, the council will become the first in the Fleurieu to move forward with consulting residents on a proposed hard waste service in the council area.
On March 6, the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority, proposed three hard waste disposal models, or options, for councillors to deliberate and which would form the basis for public consultation.
These models included an on-call hard waste collection, potentially paid for via rates or as a user pays model, an annual voucher provided to residents to reduce personal cost of waste disposal, potentially funded via rates, or a status quo agreement, which would see the same principle as currently applies - consumers/ residents sell or give away via community-based mechanisms such as social media or online platforms, garage sales and recycling services.
The City of Victor Harbor has acknowledged there will be a cost that is passed down to residents for a hard waste disposal service.
In alignment with council's desire to limit rate increases, while also reducing waste to landfill, a spokesperson has said public consultation is the best means by which the council can determine public appetite for this service.
"On receipt of the results of the community consultation, additional scoping on options, cost and resource implications can be undertaken to inform a decision about the feasibility of the service," the spokesperson said.
"Currently, the City of Victor Harbor does not provide a hard waste service for its residents... We understand that some community members might welcome a hard waste service and Council is therefore giving serious consideration to his matter."
The City of Victor Harbor has also acknowledged that the potential logistical and resource implications of implementing a hard waste collection would require at least 12 months to plan.
It is proposed that public consultation on a hard waste service be included in council's consultation for the draft 2023/24 Annual Business Plan and Budget, which the community can expect to see in the next few months.
