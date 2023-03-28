A Fleurieu Peninsula based bowling club's bid for financial assistance has been declined at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.
At the Monday, March 20, 2023 meeting a community donation program application from the Goolwa Bowling Club was seeking the amount of $2,500 for financial assistance to subsidise the cost of commemorative Polo Shirts for their centenary celebrations on May 21 to May 23, 2023.
Cr Craig Maidment asked why was the application asking for $1000, and on the motion it stated it was asking for $2,500?
Alexandrina Council Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said that council had been in discussions with the bowling club for a few weeks and the assistance sum had changed several times within those talks.
"Initially they were at seven and a half, then when we told them to fill out the form it came in at $1000, but they've said they actually want $2,500," Mr Morris said.
Cr Margaret Gardener reminded councillors that the South Ward is "way over its community donation."
"Quite frankly, if we're over, I don't think we should be doing anything," Cr Gardner said.
"Not until next financial year."
Cr Lou Nicholson echoed Cr Gardner's sentiment saying that she thinks council will be heading into a time of frugality."
"This is going to serve us very well, I think now is time to start making these hard decisions."
The motion was lost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.