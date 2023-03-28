A Victor Harbor High School teacher has seen all the hard work from her squash playing career honoured at the SA Squash Association Annual Awards Dinner.
The awards dinner was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Wolf Blass Community Centre on Norwood Parade and there Carol Kennewell was serenaded with cheers and applause from her playing peers as she was inducted into the Honour Roll.
Carol was a member of the Brahma Lodge Squash Club and went on to the dizzying heights of achieving a career high ranking of World Number 11.
She was a South Australian Junior Representative in 1978, and 1980 through to 1982. Carol competed in the 1983 World Championships making it to the third round.
She also played in the State Women's Team in 1985, 1986 and 1987, which included the team receiving the Pakistan Trophy for winning the 1986 Australian Squash Championships.
With a name in the media such as "SA's top pennant player", for all this to be recognised with a position on the SA Squash Association Honour Roll, Carol said that it all began with her parents.
"My parents encouraged me to play and they would take me and my older brother and sister to tournaments so that's where the passion began," Carol said.
"But, when I was inducted into the Honour Roll I felt my shoulders lift. I'm very honoured after years of hard work when I was playing, all these years later to get that honour felt really special.
Sue Pinnington, former team mate sent her congratulations to Carol on her achievements.
"Carol is an extremely humble sportsperson. She did not outwardly enjoy any attention about her squash abilities. She was definitely what you would call a quiet achiever," Sue said.
"Carol was a great team person. In fact, I believe she played her best when part of a team, never wanting to let the side down.
"She drew on absolutely everything she had in her if the team needed her to win. She was one of those players we would always try to hold off playing 'til last.
"Once we knew how many points meant the difference between winning and losing, she would go on and play like she was on fire to find that win.
"Finally, in my opinion, just as important as her skill on the court, was her sportsmanship. She was a graceful loser as well as a graceful winner, a skill I have always believed to be more important than any racquet skill one can possess."
Carol said it's wonderful to hear such thoughtful words and see some of her friends from the game and teammates doing so well in life and shared some knowledge with younger, inspired squash players.
"I grew up with Chris Dittmar, so to hear him on the radio is always wonderful and I'm very proud," Carol said.
"For up and coming players, just keep at it. Always listen to the advice being given to players before you and learn from your mistakes."
