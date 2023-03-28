The Times
City of Victor Harbor has moved to conduct public consultation on Taplin's Bluff Marina proposal in second half of 2023

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:21pm
City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins does not personally support Taplin's proposal, but voted in favour of public consultation in the second half of 2023. Photo by Emma Heidenreich
City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins does not personally support Taplin's proposal, but voted in favour of public consultation in the second half of 2023. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Mark Taplin's $350 million vision for Victor Harbor's iconic Bluff has narrowly avoided a motion which would have ceased any further council support for the developer and his proposal.

Local News

