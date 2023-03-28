Mark Taplin's $350 million vision for Victor Harbor's iconic Bluff has narrowly avoided a motion which would have ceased any further council support for the developer and his proposal.
In the monthly council meeting on March 27, City of Victor Harbor Council also resolved to allocate Taplin's proposal $30,000 to conduct public consultation on the vision, which will be reflected in the 2023/24 draft budget, scheduled for release in the second half of 2023.
The motion sought to decline any further council support for Mr Taplin's proposal to develop the Bluff Marina, which includes a 120-berth marina, a man-made beach, a French-style riverina, cafes, restaurants, entertainment and shopping facilities, as well as a hotel, a 1000-person convention centre and a dock for cruise ships.
Councillor Henderson spoke to the motion, saying Taplin's proposal would negatively impact the Bluff's natural environment and local residents.
Cr Henderson also stated there had been insufficient Indigenous consultation on the proposal.
The motion also received support from Councillors Schofield, Quentin and McKenzie, with Councillors Quaremba, Kemp, Burns and Schiller voting not in favour and Councillor Mann excusing himself from the chambers on principle related to a conflict of interest.
Cr Quaremba said Taplin's project went a long way to solving some of the underemployment issues in Victor Harbor and that it would send a bad message to future investors to shut down a proposal so early in the piece.
"I am bewildered that we seem to be shutting down developments like this," Cr Quaremba said.
"This could potentially increase our region's GDP... We have a high level of underemployment, especially in regional areas ... people in the Fleurieu make three quarters of the annual wage compared to the rest of the state."
A vote on the motion split council chambers, with Mayor Moira Jenkins receiving the role of casting vote over the controversial proposal.
"A casting vote is always difficult when it comes to something that is so highly debated, where emotions run very high," she said.
"It would be easy for me to vote to shut [the proposal] down, however, listening to elected members ... the community have become so invested in this over the last couple of weeks ... they deserve to be able to have a more formal say."
Mayor Jenkins has been clear that she does not personally support Mr Taplin's proposal, but that it was important any misinformation was dispelled and to give the public a say on whether they want the development or not.
"This motion does not mean that the council endorses the Bluff Marina Project, however, it does mean that the public through an independent consultation process are made aware of the impact of Mr Taplin's proposal," Mayor Jenkins said.
Mayor Jenkins has confirmed that pending approval of the 2023/24 draft budget, a community consultation on the proposal would be conducted in the second half of 2023.
Mr Taplin said he was relieved and glad that 'common sense' had won out and that the community would have an option to make an informed decision on the proposal.
"I am really heartened to see the Mayor take the stand that she did, for the community, above that of her own personal viewpoint ... she's put council and community above her own agenda. Now the hard work begins," he said.
Mr Taplin has engaged an architect to come up with designs that would form part of the proposal and which the community of Victor Harbor would be able to review as part of the consultation process.
"I will also propose a working committee be formed, to consult more thoroughly with the yacht club, sea rescue and residents," he said.
Mr Taplin rebuked C Henderson's comments regarding Indigenous consultation, stating that he had approached the South Australian Native Title Services (SANTS) board and they had confirmed no sacred sites exist on the proposed site of the development.
The Times have sought comment from SANTS regarding Mr Taplin's statement.
