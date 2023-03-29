The Times
FRACA has seen a steady decline in revenue, since a similar review was conducted in 2021

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
March 29 2023 - 8:30pm
City of Victor Harbor Council has resolved to push ahead with an internal review of the Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority (FRACA), with a report to be submitted to Alexandrina and City of Victor Harbor councils by the end of June 2023.

