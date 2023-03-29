City of Victor Harbor Council has resolved to push ahead with an internal review of the Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority (FRACA), with a report to be submitted to Alexandrina and City of Victor Harbor councils by the end of June 2023.
The review follows the resignation of former executive officer, Andrew Baker, the fifth EO resignation from FRACA in as many years.
Several councillors throughout the March 27 council meeting said multiple resignations point to broader administrative issues and resourcing concerns in FRACA, which require an independent review, not an internal one.
FRACA has seen a steady decline in revenue, since a similar review was conducted in 2021, which has been linked to increased energy costs to maintain the centre - an identified focus of the Board moving forward.
The appointment of interim executive officer, Victoria Mackirdy from March 1-31 and subsequent appointment of executive officer ongoing, Kellie Knight Stacey, also drew criticism from councillors.
Councillor Kemp put forward a recommendation that neither Ms Mackirdy nor Ms Stacey receive council approval to fulfil the EO role and that an independent review of the FRACA structure be undertaken.
"It's inappropriate that the CEO went ahead with accepting this appointment without consulting with council first," Councilor Kemp said.
Ms Mackirdy defended her appointment to the position, stating it did not present a conflict of interest and was the most cost efficient solution given the short timeframe.
"My appointment to the role utilised the resources available and saved costs for the community, EO recruitment and training costs a lot of money, we made the most resourceful and efficient decision to move forward as quickly as possible with the review," she said.
Councilor Schiller, a member of the FRACA Board, added that it is currently looking at the resourcing structure of the FRACA and how it can best run the FRACA without burdening the EO and administrative staff.
"We have to pivot quickly on this," Councillor Schiller said.
Established in August 2015, the authority is a joint initiative between Alexandrina Council and City of Victor Harbor, which enables both council's decision-making power on management of the Fleurieu Aquatic Centre.
The Fleurieu Aquatic Centre has been open since March 25, 2017 and services thousands of patrons across the Fleurieu region.
