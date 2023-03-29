The Times
Fee-free rollout of Early Childhood Education TAFE courses start, as major shortfall of qualified staff in regions identified

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
On March 29, Education Minister, Blair Boyer met with students and teachers at Victor Harbor TAFE, to hear their feedback on the first semester rollout of the the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) under the State and Federal Governments' Fee-Free TAFE initiative, in Victor Harbor.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

