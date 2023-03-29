On March 29, Education Minister, Blair Boyer met with students and teachers at Victor Harbor TAFE, to hear their feedback on the first semester rollout of the the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) under the State and Federal Governments' Fee-Free TAFE initiative, in Victor Harbor.
The visit comes as Victor Harbor education directors report a major shortfall of suitably qualified staff available for ECEC work in the region, with waitlists at Victor Harbor Childcare and Education Centre in the hundreds.
Minister Boyer said the primary objective of the visit was to understand at a grassroots level, how impactful the fee-free structure has been in starting to address the labour shortage and where flexibility and accessibility needs to be improved in the regions, particularly for those working while studying.
"I'm pleased to come to Victor today... It's a good opportunity for me to hear any feedback you have on the course so far, what's motivating you, where you see your careers going in future and to understand whether the policy settings in place are right and building on the opportunity and skills students and Early Childhood Education workers need," Minister Boyer said.
"Fee-free TAFE is proven to be the difference between those who are looking to undertake study or change a career, and was clearly seen in my visit to Victor Harbor. It's a way to break down buried and make education and training more accessible."
The State and Federal Government fee-free initiative, introduced under the Malinauskas Government in early 2023, aims to attract Australians into a career pathway into a high-demand industry, with a particular focus on improving regional labour shortages.
The Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care, which is due to release a draft report in April 2023, has indicated huge demand for a more qualified workforce in ECEC in the regions.
Veronica Ormerod, educational manager of the Early Childhood Education and Care Programme across the state, said early childhood education is crying out for qualified staff.
"The Cert III is the pathway into the diploma at the higher level, with a specific per child ratio requirement in services forming one of the key recommendations in the Royal Commission so far," Ms Ormerod said.
"That's where the skill shortage is in child services across the state and critically in regional areas."
Ms Ormerond said the Victor Harbor TAFE Campus is an excellent location for the fee-free ECEC Certificate III and Diploma rollout, with its growing demographic of young families that require children's services.
"Regional areas like Victor Harbor are going through a demographic shift, from aged to younger families moving to the area, especially with the extension of suburbs in Seaford," she said.
Early Childhood Education and Care Certificate III student, Amy Davis said having access to fee-free TAFE has been very beneficial and will likely result in her completing the Diploma as well.
"I would not have been able to come here and do the Certificate III to start with if it hadn't been fee-free. It would be an amazing opportunity to be able to go into the Diploma and continue studying for another two years, then possibly accessing a Bachelor of Education for early childhood education one day too," she said.
Misty Gleeson, another TAFE student in the class, said the fee-free structure gave her the flexibility and confidence to give the course a go after taking a 10-year break from study.
"I have been out of study for 10 years, so jumping back into it is a big commitment, the fee-free structure meant that I was able to take that risk. Like Amy, I hope to do the Diploma later on," she said.
Despite these wins in the immediate, the State Government has acknowledged there is a long way to go for the labour shortage in Early Childhood Education to be resolved.
In addition to long waitlists and staff shortages, major challenges facing the sector in Victor Harbor specifically relate to transport challenges, insufficient childcare centre numbers to meet the numbers of students requiring placement options and the fact the part time study option is not available in the course structure now, making it difficult for those already working in childcare to upskill through study, whilst working.
Ella Jacka, Director of Victor Harbor Childcare Centre said having the fee-free qualification through TAFE SA has opened up so many opportunities for people looking into this field as a career.
"At our centre we have one educator taking up this opportunity to further her training and skills. Diploma-qualified staff are in demand in the local childcare sector and we would love
to see more interested people actively working towards this Diploma qualification."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.