House of the Week | Stunning views and living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Taking pride of place on this sunny, elevated block sits this picture-perfect family home. In a beautiful and newly developed pocket of upper Encounter Bay, sprawling over 3,000m2, this property is a must-see for seaside enthusiasts keen to secure a big block that offers endless visions of varied use.
Open, airy and spilling with natural light, whether you're enjoying relaxed family time in the spacious downstairs living or capturing stunning views over the scenic South Coast in the upstairs entertaining, 58 Wishart Crescent showcases enviable interior design. From cooking in the sleek, dual Smeg-oven kitchen, dining with friends to the chink of a few good glasses of wine, to soaking up the fresh sea air on an incredible timber balcony casting near 180-degree blue sky views, there's no mistaking this is life most can only dream of.
With a luxurious main bedroom with a deluxe ensuite, three ground floor bedrooms all with space-saving built-in robes, a full bathroom and separate laundry, and powerful ducted AC for year-round comfort, the features and finishes here have your family first in mind. You'll also find a huge 12m by 9m garage that'll easily and securely house caravans, boats or quad bikes, perfect for those eager to make the most out of this highly sought-after southern locale.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
