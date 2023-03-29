House of the Week | Stunning views and living

Open, airy and spilling with natural light, whether you're enjoying relaxed family time in the spacious downstairs living or capturing stunning views over the scenic South Coast in the upstairs entertaining, 58 Wishart Crescent showcases enviable interior design. From cooking in the sleek, dual Smeg-oven kitchen, dining with friends to the chink of a few good glasses of wine, to soaking up the fresh sea air on an incredible timber balcony casting near 180-degree blue sky views, there's no mistaking this is life most can only dream of.